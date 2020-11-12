Hopewell Police Chief sends message following multiple shootings on Wednesday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Chief of Police, Colonel Kamran Afzal released a statement on Thursday announcing his intolerance for behavior that is harming the Hopewell community. His release comes on the tail of at least three separate shootings on Wednesday.

In his statement Afzal says the department received several calls for shootings in the city stretching from Wednesday afternoon to early evening.

8News reported on three separate shootings in Hopewell on Wednesday.

The first shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. at the 2400 block of Wakefield Street. When police arrived, they said they found a man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The second shooting of the day happened at 2 p.m. No one was injured but a residence was damaged by multiple gunshots.

Wednesday evening there were two people shot in the leg around 9:30 p.m. A woman suffered from a gunshot-related injury to her leg inside a home in the 1600 block of Huntington Court. The second victim was a man found outside of another home on the same block. Both victims were taken to VCU Medical Center.

Afzal says that some of the victims have refused to cooperate with investigations which could result in “further danger” to the Hopewell community.

He explains that Hopewell Police Department was been following leads from calls made by community members and that they hope to bring the shooters to justice. Afzal asks that citizens not be afraid to reach out about these incidents.

“All aspects of the city, the elected leaders, city administration and the Police Department continue to urge all citizens of Hopewell to speak up and contact us either via 911, or through our non-emergency number 804541-2222 or through Prince George/Hopewell Crime Solvers to provide information on the incident from last night and report other suspicious activities observed,” Afzal said.