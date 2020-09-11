Hopewell Police Department investigating Thursday night homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead following a shooting on Thursday night in Hopewell. The Hopewell Police Department says officers responded to calls of shots fired and person shot around 9:30 p.m. at the 1300 block of Edward Bland Court.

Inside the residence, police located an adult male suffering life-threatening injuries. Medical treatment was done at the scene and the victim was brought to the VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Marcus Parker of Petersburg. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for autopsy.

The Hopewell Police Department requests that any person who may have witnessed any activity in the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Street Crimes Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This investigation is ongoing stay with 8News for updates.

