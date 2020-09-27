Hopewell Police investigates careless shooting after finding multiple firearm casings

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police officers are investigating careless gunfire found at the 3200 block of Courthouse Road. A caller reported hearing shots from at least two different firearms on Saturday around 7:15 p.m.

The Hopewell Police Department says that while investigating the area officers located a vehicle and garage struck by gunfire. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police recovered seven 5.56 spent casings and five 9 millimeters casings from the road.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide and been in the area to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

LATEST HEADLINES: