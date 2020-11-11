Hopewell police investigating 2 Wednesday afternoon shootings

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department said they are investigating two shootings that took place earlier today.

Officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots being fired just before 1 p.m. at the 2400 block of Wakefield Street. When police arrived, they said they found a man who had a non-life-threating gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Witnesses said they saw a silver, mid-sized SUV leaving the area that may be involved in the incident.

Specifics about the motive, circumstances, as well as the identity of the victim have not been released at this time. Police said the victim is being uncooperative with the investigation and the incident does not appear to be random.

The department received a second report of multiple shots being fired at 2 p.m. on the 2300 block of Maclin Circle.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a residence that had been shot multiple times. While the property was damaged no one inside of it was hurt during the shooting.

The department has initiated an investigation into this incident and recovered several shell casings from the roadway.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-41-2284. You can also give anonymous tips through the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or through the P3tips mobile app.