HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police said an investigation is underway after a 7-Eleven in the city was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 1:46 a.m. on July 12 for a reported armed robbery. A man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, police told 8News. The suspect is described as a Black man in his early to mid-30s who is between 5-feet-6-inches and 5-feet-8-inches tall, according to police.

Police have shared images of the suspect, who was wearing a multi-colored plaid buttoned-up shirt, jeans, white shoes and a dark-colored flat top hat.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.