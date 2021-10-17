Hopewell police investigating Saturday night shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are seeking the person responsible for a shooting in Hopewell that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from the Hopewell Police Department, they responded at around 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 to a reported shooting on the 3000 Block of Belmont Avenue.

Police found one victim at the scene with gunshot wounds to his upper arm and chest. The injury appeared to be life-threatening, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene described an argument between two men shortly before the they heard shots fired, according to police. They also described the other person fleeing the scene in a “dark colored vehicle.”

Police are still searching for information related to this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo at (804) 541-2284 or leave an anonymous tip with Hopewell/Prince George Crime solvers at (804) 541-2202.