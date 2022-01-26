Hopewell police investigating shooting that left man in serious condition

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) – Hopewell police are investigating a shooting on Arlington Road Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., police said they responded to the 1200 block of Arlington Road near the Five Forks Food Mart for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers said a male with a serious, life-threatening gunshot wound was found and later transported to Chippenham Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are still in the early stages of the investigation and a description of the suspect is unavailable.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2285 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.