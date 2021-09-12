Hopewell Police investigating shooting that left one person injured on Sunday

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Hopewell are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Tabb Avenue. Officers responded to calls of shots fired around 11:30 a.m., and while they were searching the area, a call came in indicating a male victim had been carried by a friend into John Randolph Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim, identified as Jesiah Flowers of Hopewell, received initial care at John Randolph before being transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.

Hopewell Police are investigating, but residents with any information are being asked to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling (804) 541-2202 or using the P3 app.