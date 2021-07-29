Hopewell police investigating Thursday morning homicide

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department said it is investigating a Thursday morning homicide that took the life of a 58-year-old man.

The department said officers responded to the 2000 block of Berry Street around 7:40 a.m. on July 29, for a report of an unresponsive man laying on the roadside. When police arrived they found Keith Roberts, 58, of Warfield, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said there is no other information available at this time and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Polumbo of the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222. People with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or through the P3tips mobile app.