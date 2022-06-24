HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place in a 7-Eleven parking lot early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the the 2000 block of West Broadway on Friday, June 24, 2022 around 12:43 a.m. for a report of a person being robbed at gun point in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven.

The victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached him, brandished a firearm, and demanded money and the victim’s jewelry. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s, between 6’0″ and 6’2″. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a dark hoodie and light blue jeans.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who has information to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide a tip using the P3tips mobile app.