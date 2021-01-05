Hopewell police looking suspect in an armed robbery of a Quality Inn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a woman who is believed to have robbed a Quality Inn at knife point on Monday night.

Police said officers responded to the Quality Inn at 4911 Oaklawn Boulevard at about 9:58 p.m. on Jan. 4, for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Officers said a single person entered the hotel with a knife and demanded money from the clerk. When the clerk ran into the office, the suspect kicked in the door, and again, demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the offender fled the scene on food.

Police said no one was harmed during the incident.

The suspect is described as a woman about 5’05”to 5’07” tall and around 115 to 140 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing dark colored jeans, white shoes, a hooded jacket, light colored stocking cap, gloves and a mask covering her face.

The department asks anyone with information about this incident, or who may have been in the area during the time of the crime, to contact Lead Detective Edward Coglio of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284, the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.