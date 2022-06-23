HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — At 3:40 this morning, Hopewell police responded to an alarm activation at the Corner Store Mart 2 at 2311 Oaklawn Blvd.

According to Hopewell Police, they found that two men forcibly entered the store by kicking their way through the front door before taking various tobacco products and then leaving the store.

One of the accused is described by police as a Black male, between 5’09” and 6″ tall with a thin build. Police said he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans and multi-colored tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black male, between 5’09” and 6″ tall with a medium build. Police said he was last seen wearing an orange hoodie that covered his face, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Hopewell robbery suspect photos courtesy of the Hopewell Police Department

Anyone that has information about this incident is asked to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284 or submit an anonymous tip to P3 Tips.