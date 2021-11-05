Hopewell Police searching for suspected stalker from Petersburg

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate a fugitive.

According to police, Joshua Caleb Leake is wanted by police for felony stalking. He already has a protective order filed against.

Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man who about 5’7″ and weighs around 150 pounds. Leake has blonde hair and blue eyes. His last known address is 134 Rome Street in Petersburg.

Anyone who may know where Leake is can call Lieutenant J. Allen of the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222.