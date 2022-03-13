HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect of an armed robbery that took place on the evening of Sunday, March 13.

According to Hopewell Police, the suspect went into the “In and Out” convenience store on the 3900 block of Oaklawn Boulevard and demanded money while brandishing a pistol. After getting cash from the clerk, the suspect took off on foot.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing between 5’9″ and 6′ tall and weighing between 170 and 190 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, a black mask, dark pants and black boots.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.