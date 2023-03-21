CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield resident employed by Hopewell Public Schools has been arrested and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography.

According to the Colonial Heights Police Department, at around 8:10 a.m. on Monday, March 20, Colonial Heights detectives, Virginia State Police and members of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched a home on the 4000 block of Birdbrook Drive, located just west of Colonial Heights in Chesterfield County.

After the search, 22-year-old Jonathan Estrada of Chesterfield was taken into custody and charged with five count of distribution of child pornography. At the time of his arrest, Estrada was employed by Hopewell Public Schools as an IT technician.

Estrada was taken to Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George, where he is being held on a $15,000 secured bond.