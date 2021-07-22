Hopewell residents among three charged in bribery scheme

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Hopewell residents have been charged in a bribery scheme that could result in up to 20 years of prison time each if they are convicted.

According to a release, Susan May Keim, 52, and Russell John Keim, Sr., 59, made their initial appearance in federal court Thursday afternoon alongside Rodney Gale Wilson, 65, of Imperial, Mo.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) said that the Keims allegedly accepted bribes from Wilson in return for Susan Keim’s award of federal subcontracts to Wilson’s company, C&L Supply.

According to the indictment, Susan Keim worked for Skookum Educational Services, a company that contracted with the federal government to provide maintenance and supply services at Fort Lee. Rodney Wilson was the owner of C&L Supply, a company formed for the sole purpose of selling supplies to Skookum Educational Services for use at Fort Lee.

From 2013 to 2018, in return for the award of the subcontracts valued at least $912,765.89 and the supply of confidential information, Wilson allegedly provided various things of value, totaling at least $92,039.79, to Susan and her spouse, Russell Keim.

Prosecutors said that Wilson gave checks and cash payments to Russell Keim disguised as compensation for work performed for C&L Supply and payments for work done on a property owned by the Keims. Russell Keim never worked for the company,

According to a release, Susan and Russell Keim and Rodney Wilson are charged with conspiracy and payment, and receipt of bribes. If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The defendants will be arraigned before U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney on Aug. 16.