HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A Hopewell man shot on New Year’s Day had to be transported to a Chesterfield hospital by helicopter.

Hopewell Police responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Granby Street where, just after 7:30 p.m., they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his face and shoulder.

The man was taken to Tri-Cities Hospital, then later airlifted to Chippenham Hospital in Chesterfield. His injuries are life-threatening.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284.