Hopewell teen accidentally shoots himself assembling 3-D printed gun

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A 16-year-old in Hopewell shot himself with a homemade firearm, partly made with a 3-D printer, according to police.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Hopewell Police say they received a call reporting a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Grant Street near Wagner Avenue. When officers arrived, they said they found the teen with a non-life-threatening injury to his leg.

Police said the teen was handling the partially completed the firearm when he accidentally shot himself. The gun, they found, had been made using spare parts for the upper half of the handgun and a 3-D printer for the lower half which contained the grip and trigger mechanism.

The department is working with state and federal law enforcement partners on the ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Fitzsimmons at 804-541-2284. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or use the P3tips mobile app.