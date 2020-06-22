Hopewell vehicle stolen with 6-month old inside, suspects arrested

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — An infant was saved by Hopewell Police officers on Saturday night after the car was stolen by armed suspects.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Hopewell police responded to the report of a stolen car from the WaWa at 907 Colonial Corner Drive with a 6-month old infant inside.

Police searched the area before spotting the car traveling north on 6th avenue with two offenders. While attempting to elude police, the offenders ran out of the car while it was still in drive. The car eventually came to stop in a wooded area of a dead end street.

The suspects were eventually tracked down and a firearm was recovered.

The infant was found safe and reunited with the parents.

“The quick work by the officers and detectives resulted in the swift arrest of two armed and dangerous perpetrators and saved the infant’s life,” said Detective Sergeant Trevor Terry.

Alvontae Lewton Clayton, age 19 of Chesterfield, was charged with Abduction, Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, Eluding, Felony Child Endangerment, Obstruction of Justice and Violation of a Stop Light.

Andre Cortez Scott, Jr., age 19 of Hopewell, was charged with Abduction, Grand Larceny, Conspiracy, Felony Child Endangerment, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Ammunition by a Felon.

