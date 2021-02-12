Emporia home heavily burned, police searching for arsonist

Arson investigation ongoing for fire at 203 Lewis Street in Emporia.

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A home in Emporia suffered significant fire damage on Thursday and now the Emporia Police Department believes the fire may have been set on purpose.

They are seeking information for this suspected arson case.

According to police, a residence at 203 Lewis Street caught fire early Thursday morning.

The fire department responded to the home around 6 a.m. When they are arrived the house was already engulfed in flames.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with who was in the area or has information about the suspected arson can call Emporia Police at 434-634-7320.