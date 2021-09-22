Hull Street homicide victim identified by police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal shooting on Hull Street.

The victim has been identified as Jer’maurri Gilliam, 26, of Richmond.

Police said they were called to the 3400 block of Hull Street for a report of a person shot at about 1:44 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. When officers arrived, they found Gilliam with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at 804-814-7123or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app can also be used.