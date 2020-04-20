Husband accused of killing wife in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is accused of murdering his wife after officers say they found her dead body inside a West End home.
According to police, county officers were called to a home on Brookwater Drive Monday morning. There, the body of 64-year-old Mui Barron dead inside.
Michael Barron was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police and the Medical Examiner are still investigating a cause of death.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
