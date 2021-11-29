‘I can’t believe it’: Richmond woman flabbergasted after car is stolen twice in rash of car thefts

Monique Gibson’s SUV has been stolen twice within a month at her townhomes complex. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters/neighbor Marlene Santiago)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – One woman is in disbelief after her car was stolen twice in one Richmond townhome complex between October and November. The double theft is part of a rash of car thefts the complex has seen lately.

Monique Gibson has filed two police reports after her 2013 Ford Edge was stolen right in front of her home.

“I can’t believe it,” she told 8News.

The suspects linked to her car theft were captured on a neighbor’s surveillance camera walking around flashing a light into vehicles.

“I just moved to Richmond. I’m from Jersey, so I lived in a pretty rough neighborhood,” Gibson said. “I’ve never had anything stolen from me and I come here and I’m like ‘what?'”

Gibson’s Ford Edge was stolen first on Oct. 15, around 3:30 a.m. Her mom, who lives nearby, woke her up with the news.

“She called me. She was like ‘where are you?'” Gibson said. “I was like ‘I’m in the bed asleep.’ She said ‘where did you park at?’ I said ‘in front of the house.’ She said ‘your car’s not there. Go check.'”

Gibson said Richmond police found the SUV the first time about a week and a half after it was taken. The thieves had wiped the SUV clean of small things Gibson had inside and was riddled with bullets.

Both times the vehicle was stolen, she said she left the car locked and has the keys, so she has no idea how the thieves got into the SUV.

“People are clever nowadays, you know,” she said. “I have a remote start on my car so it might be something with the remote start and being able to trick that, you know? I don’t know.”

Gibson is not alone. Another clip of surveillance video given to 8News by a neighbor, shows their daughter’s car being driven away by suspects at the beginning of November.

Now, Richmond Police Department is giving tips to others on how to keep valuables safe such as parking in well-lit areas and don’t leave your car unattended while it’s running. RPD also wants to remind the public to call 911 if there is suspicious activity.

With CyberMonday and holiday gift-giving season here, RPD also reminds the public of a few tips to prevent package theft this holiday season.

Have your packages sent to a secure locker offered by retailers

Schedule deliveries when someone is home or in the office

Have a trusted friend or family member receive the package

Bring packages in immediately, never leave them unattended on your porch

Never leave packages inside your vehicle or in view of an open window at home

Gibson said she doesn’t even want her car back because the thieves may strike again. However, she’s also reminding people to be vigilant.

“Be safe. Don’t keep anything in your vehicles,” Gibson said. “Make sure you lock your vehicle.”