RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is speaking out after he says he was the victim of a gunshot fired with no target.

On New Year’s Eve, Damon Nutting said he heard a barrage of fireworks and gunshots near Yellowpine Circle in the city’s southside.

“I swear it sounded like a war zone. You hear the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” he said.

The next day, he says he saw dust all over his trunk, shattered glass on his back window and a nine millimeter bullet.

“I wish they could find something better to do than shoot guns in the air and ruin my things right after Christmas, when I spent all good money on my loved ones,” Nutting said. “Working so hard to have the bare minimum just to have your stuff destroyed is not a great feeling.”

Nutting filed a police report and said officers took the bullet into evidence to see if it matches any other cases involving property damage.

He said officers told him they were busy responding to reports of gunfire near German School Road that weekend.

Nutting is hoping the investigation leads to the shooter and hopes celebratory gunfire on the holidays will stop.

“I’m probably just not going to be home. I’m probably going to go visit my family in Tappahannock and be anywhere else besides this apartment complex, because it’s absolutely disappointing to have to wake up on the first day of the New Year to that,” he said.