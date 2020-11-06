‘I’m devastated’: Petersburg mom offers $5K reward for answers in son’s murder

One month has passed since Tasha King lost her, Johnathan King, to gun violence.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One month has passed since Tasha King lost her, Johnathan King, to gun violence.

“I’m devastated,” King told 8News on Thursday.

Johnathan King

On Sunday, Oct. 4, both King, 30, and his friend, Kevin Williams, 33, were shot while sitting on the front porch of a home on Hinton Street in Petersburg.

Both drive-by shooting victims were taken to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

Police say they recovered more than 20 shell casings at the scene.

“I want the violence to stop,” King said. “It has to stop. This is senseless and it’s tearing families apart.”

King said her son was with Williams to comfort him as he was grieving the loss of his mother.

“He and his mom had to have a double funeral,” King said. “I don’t understand. This is horrible. This is anyone’s worst nightmare.”

King told 8News she is desperate for answers, offering a $5,000 reward for any details.

Kevin Williams

“We’re asking for anyone who has information leading to an arrest and conviction to please come forward,” King said.

Petersburg police continue to seek information about a vehicle-of-interest. Authorities say it is unclear if there are one or more suspects involved.

“He was a very nice guy,” King said of the son she described as kind and supportive. “He was gentle. He loved his kids. He loved family. He loved being around family.”

While 8News interviewed King, her grandchildren arrived. King leaves behind four children including, Adele and Janiya, who left a message for their father:

“We miss you, Johnathan. We love you, dad! You get the best happy meals!”

Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers (804) 861-1212 or police at (804) 732-4222.

LATEST HEADLINES: