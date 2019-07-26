Indiana fugitive arrested in Virginia county

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Greene County, Virginia, detained a fugitive wanted out of Indiana on Friday. Charlie H. King III, 46, was taken into custody in the Ruckersville area and is awaiting extradition for multiple violent crimes.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, King is wanted out of Hamilton County, Ind., for strangulation and domestic battery. King, who was arrested without incident, is being held without bail as he awaits extradition.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.