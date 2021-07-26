Info sought from public on fugitives wanted on forgery charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is seeking information from the public on the location of two fugitives wanted on forgery charges.

Ayman A. Hasaballa, 48, is wanted for failure to appear on forging public records. Hasaballa is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Tomeka Freeman Evans is facing two charges of forging public records and failure to appear on embezzlement. Evans, 41, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weights 240 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about these fugitives, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit tips anonymously using the P3 app. Your tips could