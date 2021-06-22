Info sought from public sought on Richmond armed robbery suspects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery on Labrook Concourse.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. on June 14 in a parking lot of a business on Labrook Concourse. The adult male victim reported to police that the suspects hit him in the face with a handgun and stole cash and other items.

The suspects were last seen in a white sedan pictured below.

Suspect vehicle photo: Richmond Police

If you have any information about the identities or location of these suspects, call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also submit tips through the P3 app.