Information sought by Henrico Police to catch robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. on May 25 at a business on Brook Road near St. Joseph’s Villa.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a gray shirt and black hat. He was last seen fleeing on foot later driving a white Range Rover Sport.

Henrico Police are encouraging any witnesses with additional information to come forward. Anyone with details about the crime or the suspect are encouraged to call Detective Formel at (804) 501-7455 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.