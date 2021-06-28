Information sought on larceny suspect in Colonial Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers need the public’s help in identifying and locating a larceny suspect.

The female suspect picked up a purse that was dropped at a Food Lion in the Dunlop Village Shopping Center in Colonial Heights, took the purse to the women’s restroom, stole the cash out of the purse, and left.

The suspect is described as a black female, around 50-60 years old, and was wearing a pink shirt, black jacket and maroon sweatpants. She also had on pink slides and black headwear. She left the store driving a white Honda Accord.

If you have any information about this crime, contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app. Your tips will remain anonymous, and you could receive a reward of up to $5,000.