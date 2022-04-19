STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County sheriffs arrested a man in the holding cell area of the Stafford General District Court after he assaulted another inmate.

Tarik Shiggs, 22, who is awaiting trial for a murder charge, grabbed another inmate in the holding cell and proceeded to repeatedly strike him.

Two deputies immediately responded. When Shiggs realized one of those deputies was preparing to deploy a taser, he stopped and complied with orders to surrender.

The inmate who Shiggs assaulted was treated for minor injuries and did not offer any explanation as to why he was attacked.

Shiggs was previously charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the February 21 murder of Garrison Woods.

He is now being charged with assault and battery. He continues to be held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.