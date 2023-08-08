RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A judge convicted a federal inmate Monday on charges of producing and possessing obscene images of children, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court records and evidence presented at the trial said that 36-year-old Jesse Fernando Perez is currently serving a 121-month federal sentence for the possession of child pornography at the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg.

A spokesperson for the DOJ said that while incarcerated, Perez copied images of children from books and magazines, and then drew on the images to create depictions of the children engaged in sexually explicit activity.

Perez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison when sentenced on December 11. Authorities said actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.