Investigation continues after Richmond father gunned down during suspected robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are hoping to bring closure to a grieving family this holiday season after a Richmond father was gunned down during a suspected robbery back in November.

Carlos D. Delgado, 65, was found shot to death in the doorway of his mobile home in the 2900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19. Police now believe robbery is the motive as they continue to search for a suspect.

Delgado was a father to three sons and had multiple grandchildren — “all of who are now celebrating Christmas without their loved one,” Richmond Police said in a release.

“It’s sad, man,” a friend of Delgado’s told 8News back in November.. “He made sure he stayed to himself.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

