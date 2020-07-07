Investigation continues into July 4 double fatal shooting of brothers

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Independence Day shooting that left two brothers dead in a Camaro is under the microscope of investigators in Spotsylvania County.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says Fred Swick, 39 and Joe Swick, 38 were found shot dead inside the vehicle, in the middle of the road, the night of July 4 after an apparent road rage incident near Fox Run Drive.

8News spoke with neighbors, who declined to be identified. However, three said Joe Swick was kind and personable.

Danny Lee Huffman, 48, was charged after the incident, facing two preliminary charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony child endangerment.

The Sheriff’s Office’s investigative unit said Huffman’s 17-year-old son was in his vehicle with him during the incident.

Captain Elizabeth Scott told 8News the nine-millimeter handgun that was used in the shooting was found in a pond on Huffman’s property after he made the initial 911 call himself;, alleging he was cut on the arm during an altercation with the brothers.

Cpt. Scott said Huffman and two brothers all lived in the area of Fox Run Drive, but “the subjects didn’t know each other and had no prior history according to the initial investigation.”

Huffman is held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on no bond, and charges are expected to be upgraded in the coming days according to the sheriff’s office.

