Investigation into fire alarm turns into shooting death investigation at Spotsylvania apartment complex

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — What turned out to be an initial response to a fire alarm at a Spotsylvania County apartment complex early Saturday morning soon became an investigation for deputies into a shooting death at the same location.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received a fire alarm activation call just after 4:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the Orchard Ridge at Jackson Village apartment complex and soon received reports of a shooting within the same complex.

Deputies later found a 25-year-old man identified as Joshua Yezierski suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter remained on scene until police arrived. The sheriff’s office says no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

