Investigation underway after 3 homes shot up in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after three homes were struck by bullets during separate shootings Thursday night and Friday morning in Hopewell.

It’s unclear if the shootings are related, but police confirmed that there were no reported injuries to anyone inside the homes.

The first shooting occurred at around 6:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Jackson Street. Police received multiple calls for shots fired, and when officers responded they found several holes that had struck one residence.

The second shooting occurred roughly an hour-and-a-half later at around 8 p.m. on the 500 block of South 18th Avenue. There officers found another home that had been repeatedly struck with bullets. Police said a dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The third incident occurred Friday morning at around 12:35 a.m. on the 800 block of Kenwood Avenue. Once on scene, police found another home that had been shot but were able to recover some evidence.

“The police department continues to work with our community partners and seeks your help in interrupting the violence,” Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

“The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide and been in the area to contact the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.” Hopewell Police Department

