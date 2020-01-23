Investigation underway after shots fired at 2 Spotsylvania townhomes

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after shots were fired at two Spotsylvania County townhomes early Thursday morning.

Authorities said deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5500 block of Brentwood Drive at 2:51 a.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. The deputies discovered that shots were fired at two townhomes.

After speaking with residents and collecting evidences, authorities confirmed no one was injured in the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway.

The Sheriff’s Office asked if anyone has any information on this incident to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at (540) 582-7115.

