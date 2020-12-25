Investigation underway after teen shot in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is actively investigating a shooting in the 2000 block of South Seventh Ave. Officers were called to the scene around 3:30 p.m. today.
When officers arrived, they immediately began canvassing the area. A juvenile male victim walked into John Randolph Medical Center (JRMC) with a gunshot wound to the chest. The juvenile received medical treatment from JRMC and was later transported to Chippenham Hospital for further treatment.
HPD said the shooting stemmed from what appears to have been a physical fight between the victim and two other individuals.
A maroon Mitsubishi four-door sedan was seen leaving the area after the shooting, and the shooter fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopewell Street Crimes Unit at (804)-541-2284 or the Hopewell Prince George Crime solvers hotline at (804)- 541-2202
