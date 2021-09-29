Investigation underway in Hopewell after armed robbery reported on West Broadway

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A clerk reported an armed robbery on West Broadway early Tuesday morning.

The victim told police that the offender approached them as they were opening a business at 5:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Broadway.

The offender displayed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the registers. The clerk cooperated with their demands and the offender ran from the business with cash.

The offender was described by police as a black man, 6-feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds, wearing black pants, dark colored shoes and dark colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.

Hopewell Police are working to identify the armed robber.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.