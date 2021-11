The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

KING WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — Police in King William County are currently investigating a double shooting that occurred on Friday evening.

The King William County Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot on Sandy Lane. The victims were then taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

At this time, deputies are searching for two suspects who fled the scene.

This is a developing story.