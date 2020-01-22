Investigators believe ‘senseless’ shootings in Farmville could be related

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators in Farmville say there are reasons to believe that two unsolved shootings, just five weeks apart, could possibly be related. The town’s mayor has urged people to come forward if they know anything about the “senseless” shootings and authorities have offered a reward for information.

The first shooting occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 when several gunshots were fired from “multiple firearms” at the Days Inn located at 2015 S. Main Street. Police said one person was grazed by a bullet and three vehicles were struck.

“When something like this happens to this extreme it does, it concerns everybody,” said Farmville Police Chief Anthony Ellington. “The community as a whole.”

On Jan. 12, shortly after 9:10 p.m., another shooting took place at the McDonald’s located at 306 S. Main Street. Authorities said no one was injured, though two vehicles were damaged by gunfire.

“Suspects from these incidents are described as black males who appear to be between the ages of 18-30,” police said in a release on Tuesday.

A woman who works at a business near the McDonald’s, who wished not to show her face on camera, told 8News that investigators scoped out their security footage after the gunfire.

“It’s concerning,” she said. “Very concerning especially at night, especially when it’s dark. You know, in the evenings and it starts getting dark and everything and you don’t know who’s out there.”

The Farmville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Richmond Field Office are investigating both shootings. The Town of Farmville and ATF are each offering $2,500 rewards for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, for a combined total reward of $5,000.

