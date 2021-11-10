Iowa man arrested for soliciting sexual content from 13-year-old Stafford girl

Shiran Nathaniel, 48, of Sioux City, Iowa, has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, two counts of production of child pornography, and two counts of use of a communication system to facilitate offenses involving children. He is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail, awaiting extradition. (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Iowa man was arrested after he groomed and solicited child porn from a 13-year-old in Virginia, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted by the father of the girl in May of 2021. He told law enforcement that his daughter was befriended by a man through social media.

The parent said the man groomed his daughter, and after an inappropriate relationship was developed, began asking the victim to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. The man then used the girl to recruit other underaged victims through social media.

The suspect was identified by detectives as Shiran Nathaniel, 48, of Sioux City, Iowa. The sheriff’s office said he used the internet at his job and home to solicit minors. A warrant to search his home was executed last month and found Nathaniel was in possession of child pornography.

Nathaniel has been charged with indecent liberties with a child, two counts of production of child pornography, and two counts of use of a communication system to facilitate offenses involving children. He is currently being held at the Woodbury County Jail, awaiting extradition.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Sioux City Police Department and the Iowa branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation helped with this case.