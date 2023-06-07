THE LATEST: According to court records, 19-year-old Amari Ty-Jon Pollard has been charged with two counts of second-degree in connection with the incident. He will be held without bond until further proceedings. Pollard’s status hearing in court is scheduled for June 21.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia leaders are calling on the community to stop the violence following a deadly mass shooting outside of a high school’s commencement.

Richmond Police and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Police responded to Monroe Park at North Laurel and West Main Streets at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said gunshots were heard nearby, as hundreds of people were gathered outside of Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony.

An 18-year-old Huguenot High School student — now identified as Shawn Jackson — was one of the two people shot and killed on Tuesday. The other death was 36-year-old Renzo Smith.

Five other people were shot — one with life-threatening injuries, the others with non-life-threatening injuries. A number of other people received minor injuries during the incident.

Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards described the scene as chaotic and traumatic as officers tried to get everyone to safety.

“This should’ve been a safe space. People should have felt safe at a graduation,” Edwards said. “It is tragic that someone decided to bring a gun and reign terror on our community.”

Flowers lie in front of the Altria Theater after Tuesday’s graduation mass shooting (Photo: Allie Barefoot/WRIC)

Several local and state leaders were on the scene that night, including Richmond Public Schools’ superintendent Jason Kamras, Mayor Levar Stoney and Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.

Kamras pleaded to the community to stop the violence.

“I’m tired of seeing people get shot, our kids get shot, and I beg of the entire community to stop. To just stop,” he said. “Our kids can’t take it. Our teachers can’t take it. Our families can’t take it anymore.”

Mayor Levar Stoney called for prayer and support for those impacted by the shooting.

“Is nothing sacred any longer?” Stoney asked. “Those children …Children were involved in this at a graduation. So, words that come to mind right now are that this is tragic but also traumatic.”