Jahnke Road shooting victim identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has released the name of the 21-year-old man found dead inside of a car at the intersection of Glenway Drive and German School Road.

According to police, Kavon Gallishaw was shot nearby on Jahnke Road and then police found him in his car on German School Road.

They had been called there for a reported crash and shooting on Jan. 18 at 12:41 p.m.

RPD is now looking for an older sedan with four doors that is either tan or gold in color. The car will have plastic covering the back window and back passenger side window. Police believe the car was at the scene of the shooting after people saw someone driving it away from the scene at a high-speed.

Anyone with information can call Major Crimes Detective Marshall Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.