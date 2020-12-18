Joint enforcement operation continues, 12 more arrested in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC). — The Petersburg Police Department arrested 12 people and confiscated three firearms yesterday as part of their continuing joint enforcement operation.

The PPD has partnered with state and federal law enforcement agencies to decrease the criminal presence in the City of Petersburg. “These efforts will be continuous as we continue our mission to reduce the fear of crime in our community,” said Chief Travis Christian.

The police department took to the streets on Thursday along with Virginia State Police. They made the 12 arrests, collected illegally owned firearms and seized narcotics.

Arrests were made for a number of things including having a concealed weapon, possession of narcotics, contempt of court, trespassing and larceny.

Petersburg police tweeted out a release and photos on Friday of everyone arrested.