Josh Duggar’s 7th baby born weeks before his child porn trial

FILE – This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. A federal judge Monday, Oct. 19, 2021, denied motions to suppress evidence from electronic devices seized from Josh Duggar, which federal prosecutors are expected to use during his upcoming child pornography trial. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The wife of former TLC reality star Josh Duggar, of “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On,” announced the birth of the couple’s seventh child on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Anna Duggar shared a photo of their newborn daughter, writing, “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!”

Madyson was born on October 23. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long, according to Anna’s Instagram story.

The couple’s celebration comes amid a time of legal trouble for Josh Duggar, who was arrested in April on child porn possession charges. He is less than two weeks away from the beginning of his trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Two months after the arrest, TLC cut ties with the Duggar family, cancelling their second reality series “Counting On,” which has not aired since 2015.

Duggar’s trial begins on November 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.