Juvenile arrested for December mall shooting in Roanoke

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Outside of Valley View Mall in Roanoke after a shooting that took place Saturday, Dec. 26. (Image courtesy of Thom Brewer/WFXR News).

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke Police say they have taken a juvenile into custody for the Valley View Mall shooting that took place on Dec. 26.

According to Roanoke Police, during the investigation, detectives were able to identify a juvenile as the suspect.

Police say the victim of the incident was a juvenile male who knew the suspect.

After the juvenile was identified as a suspect, petitions for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained by police.

The juvenile male came to the Roanoke Police Department and was taken into custody on a detention order on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and subsequently transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Roanoke Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events