Juvenile arrested for December mall shooting in Roanoke

Outside of Valley View Mall in Roanoke after a shooting that took place Saturday, Dec. 26. (Image courtesy of Thom Brewer/WFXR News).

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke Police say they have taken a juvenile into custody for the Valley View Mall shooting that took place on Dec. 26.

According to Roanoke Police, during the investigation, detectives were able to identify a juvenile as the suspect.

Police say the victim of the incident was a juvenile male who knew the suspect.

After the juvenile was identified as a suspect, petitions for malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were obtained by police.

The juvenile male came to the Roanoke Police Department and was taken into custody on a detention order on Wednesday, Jan. 20 and subsequently transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

Roanoke Police continue to investigate the incident.