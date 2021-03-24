Juvenile arrested for double stabbing in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing that happened last week in Stafford County.

According to a press release, on March 20 at 9:09 p.m., deputies responded to McDonald’s at 190 Garrionsville Rd for a report of a stabbing. Once authorities arrived, they located a 19-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

As deputies were responding to this call, the Emergency Communications Center received another report about a second victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was an 18-year-old male who had driven himself to Stafford Hospital with life-threatening injuries but, according to the release, is expected to survive.

The investigation identified a 17-year-old male as the suspect. Authorities said the two victims were parked in the area of Crater Lane when the suspect confronted them. The victims exited the vehicle and engaged in a verbal altercation leading the suspect to stab both victims.

On March 23, detectives arrested the suspect at this home in Stafford. He was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and is being held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Center.