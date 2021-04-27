Juvenile charged in connection to shooting on Oakland Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Henrico County Police Department has charged a juvenile with possessing a firearm in connection to a Monday shooting on Oakland Road that injured one person.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Oakland Rd. to reports of a shooting. An unoccupied Honda sedan was located in a ditch with multiple bullet holes, along with additional evidence that shots had been fired. At that time, there were no victims.

However, later in the day, a person suffering from a gunshot wound had been reported in a Richmond emergency room, indicating to investigators that there was a victim.

A weapon was recovered from the scene of the shooting, and a juvenile was charged with underage possession of a firearm. The suspect’s identity is being withheld due to their age. The investigation into the incident continues.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Henrico police’s Criminal Investigative Division at (804) 501-4859, Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or using the P3 Tips app.