Juvenile male arrested following Friday evenings fatal shooting of teenage girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting that killed a teenage girl in the Gayton Forest West subdivision in Henrico County, according to Henrico Police.

In a letter to 8News, Henrico Police took the juvenile male into custody in the early afternoon hours of March 27, after obtaining petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No further details about the suspect’s identity will be released due to his age.

A witness that was outside when the shooting happened said he tried to administer CPR to the girl after she was shot multiple times.

The witness told 8News they noticed two girls walking on a path that leads from Godwin High School being closely followed by a man. He then heard multiple gunshots and when he got closer to the area, he found the girl suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to police.

The Henrico County Police Department sent another release at 9:30 p.m., saying that the girl passed away at the hospital. Due to her age, police said nothing further would be released about her identity.

The juvenile male will be transported and processed at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.